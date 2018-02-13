Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Could return Wednesday
Luongo (lower body) could rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Luongo last took the ice in early December, wrestling with a lower-body issue ever since then. He finally retook the ice for practice last Thursday and appears on the cusp of rejoining the lineup for the Panthers. James Reimer seems the likely candidate to stick around as Luongo's backup, but Harri Sateri has won four of his last five tilts in goal and Reimer has posted some questionable results of late. Florida will have to activate Luongo from injured reserve before his return, so look out for that announcement.
