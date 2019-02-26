Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defeats Avs in overtime

Luongo stopped 36 of 39 shots to earn the win in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Monday.

Luongo is now in sole possession of third place on the NHL all-time wins list with 485, passing Ed Belfour. This season, he has a 14-13-1 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Injuries have limited Luongo's time in recent years, but he hasn't had a losing record in a season since 2003-04. He'll have his work cut out for him this year in that regard, but the veteran has fantasy value as a matchup play.