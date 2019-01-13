Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defending crease in Vancouver
Luongo will tend the twine in Sunday's contest against the Canucks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Luongo will face his former team for the 10th time in his career, posting a 3-3-2 record and a .919 save percentage in his first nine appearances against them. However, the 39-year-old is currently stuck in the worst season of his career. His 3.36 GAA and .891 save percentage are both career worsts.
More News
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Continues struggling
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Friday
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns in forgettable performance
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes Tuesday
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Sabres
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Pegged for starter's duty Thursday
