Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defending crease in Vancouver

Luongo will tend the twine in Sunday's contest against the Canucks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Luongo will face his former team for the 10th time in his career, posting a 3-3-2 record and a .919 save percentage in his first nine appearances against them. However, the 39-year-old is currently stuck in the worst season of his career. His 3.36 GAA and .891 save percentage are both career worsts.