Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defending home cage Saturday

Luongo will start in goal Saturday, taking on the Rangers at home, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Luongo owns a 5-4-0 record with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage over 11 games this season. The 39-year-old's numbers don't jump off the charts, but Bobby Lou is playing reasonably well considering he's had to work through a couple of knee injuries. His next challenger is a Rangers team that ranks 24th in the NHL in road scoring at 2.38 goals per game, so consider teeing up Luongo in DFS contests.