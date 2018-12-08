Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defending home cage Saturday
Luongo will start in goal Saturday, taking on the Rangers at home, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Luongo owns a 5-4-0 record with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage over 11 games this season. The 39-year-old's numbers don't jump off the charts, but Bobby Lou is playing reasonably well considering he's had to work through a couple of knee injuries. His next challenger is a Rangers team that ranks 24th in the NHL in road scoring at 2.38 goals per game, so consider teeing up Luongo in DFS contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Plays better than score indicates•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for cross-conference clash•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Blanks visiting Bruins•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Likely out next three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...