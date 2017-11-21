Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Designated starter for Wednesday
Luongo will work between the pipes as Wednesday evening's home starter against the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Leafs were stunned upon taking a 4-1 home loss to the lowly Coyotes on Monday, but Toronto is still ranked third in the league with 28 points in the standings, therefore, Luongo will be taking Auston Matthews and Co. quite seriously. Bobby Lou is 4-4-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .925 save percentage through 10 games this season.
