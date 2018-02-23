Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Draws third straight start Saturday

Luongo will tend twine Saturday against the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Since returning from his 27-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Luongo hasn't missed a beat, notching two wins while posting a .939 save percentage and 2.01 GAA. The Pens are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, winning six of the last seven and averaging 4.43 goals per game in that span. However, the last two games, Luongo played Washington and Toronto -- two top-10 teams in goals per game -- so he appears dialed in for the test.