Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Drops fourth straight decision
Luongo allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Penguins.
Luongo entered the game on a three-game losing streak and posted an unimpressive .899 save percentage in that span. This loss isn't pinned on him, though, as he stood strong against a fiery Penguins offense and kept the Panthers in the contest. Nevertheless, his season stats are still unimpressive with an .898 save percentage and 3.12 GAA.
