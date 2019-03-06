Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Drops fourth straight decision

Luongo allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Penguins.

Luongo entered the game on a three-game losing streak and posted an unimpressive .899 save percentage in that span. This loss isn't pinned on him, though, as he stood strong against a fiery Penguins offense and kept the Panthers in the contest. Nevertheless, his season stats are still unimpressive with an .898 save percentage and 3.12 GAA.