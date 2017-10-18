Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Drops to 1-2 with loss
Luongo allowed four goals on 38 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Philadelphia.
This was just the third start of the campaign for Luongo, and the veteran has now allowed 10 goals on 101 shots. With James Reimer pushing him, Luongo will need to sharpen up between the pipes to secure the lion's share of playing time moving forward. The 38-year-old netminder is obviously past his prime, but Luongo might also be in a clear decline. He's no longer a must-own asset, and with the Penguins and Capitals on tap for a back-to-back set this weekend, it's not a favorable upcoming schedule for the Panthers.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Patrolling crease against Flyers•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Evidently no longer starting Saturday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Chasing milestone Saturday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Comes up huge against Blues•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gives up four markers in defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...