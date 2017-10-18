Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Drops to 1-2 with loss

Luongo allowed four goals on 38 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Philadelphia.

This was just the third start of the campaign for Luongo, and the veteran has now allowed 10 goals on 101 shots. With James Reimer pushing him, Luongo will need to sharpen up between the pipes to secure the lion's share of playing time moving forward. The 38-year-old netminder is obviously past his prime, but Luongo might also be in a clear decline. He's no longer a must-own asset, and with the Penguins and Capitals on tap for a back-to-back set this weekend, it's not a favorable upcoming schedule for the Panthers.