Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Edges Penguins in wild one

Luongo allowed five goals on 37 shots but still beat the Penguins 6-5 on Saturday.

There was no quit in the Penguins, but Luongo made just enough saves to win Saturday. The Panthers never trailed yet needed a goal in the final two minutes to win in regulation. Luongo's .930 season save percentage took a hit, but he did pick up his second straight victory, which is something the 38-year-old netminder hadn't done since November.