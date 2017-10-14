Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Evidently no longer starting Saturday

James Reimer -- not Luongo -- led the Panthers out for warmups ahead of Saturday's road match with the Penguins, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports. This points to Luongo not starting after all.

Initial reports stated that Luongo would be starting this next contest, as he's one win away from sole possession of fourth place on the all-time goalie wins list, but with the backup Reimer leading the team out on the ice for pregame, it looks as though his quest to reach that gaudy milestone has been put on hold.