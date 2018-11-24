Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Exits with leg injury

Luongo left Friday's game versus the Hurricanes with an undisclosed injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Luongo was able to skate off under his own power, so it doesn't look like a serious leg injury at first sight. Expect an update after the game if Luongo is unable to return. James Reimer will tend the twine in the meantime.

