Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Exits with leg injury
Luongo left Friday's game versus the Hurricanes with an undisclosed injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Luongo was able to skate off under his own power, so it doesn't look like a serious leg injury at first sight. Expect an update after the game if Luongo is unable to return. James Reimer will tend the twine in the meantime.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...