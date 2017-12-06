Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Facing prolonged absence
Luongo (lower body) is out indefinitely, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Head coach Bob Boughner mentioned that Luongo could miss anywhere from two to five weeks depending on how his rehabilitation progresses. A positive to take from this news is that Luongo's injury won't require surgery and that he's already begun rehab exercises. Expect the Panthers to issue further updates on Luongo's condition as he gets closer to full health and James Reimer to shoulder Florida's goaltending duties while Luongo's out.
