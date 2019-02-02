Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Fades late in loss to Preds
Luongo stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.
Nashville's final goal came into an empty net. Luongo had been locked in a goaltending duel with Juusi Saros, but the veteran quickly coughed up a 1-0 lead once the third period began. Luongo's allowed three goals or less in five straight starts, posting a 2.43 GAA and .909 save percentage over that stretch.
