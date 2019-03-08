Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls apart in last minute of game
Luongo made 24 saves Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Boston.
Bobby Lou and the kitties had a win in their sights, but collapsed in the last minute of the third period. The Bruins tied the game at the 19:23 mark and then delivered the winner with seven seconds remaining. Luongo has not won since Feb. 25 and is 0-2-3 in his last five starts. He's a month from his 40th birthday and has the worst individual stats of his long career. We love Bobby Lou, but we cannot recommend him at this point in his career.
