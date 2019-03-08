Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls apart in last minute of game

Luongo made 24 saves Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Boston.

Bobby Lou and the kitties had a win in their sights, but collapsed in the last minute of the third period. The Bruins tied the game at the 19:23 mark and then delivered the winner with seven seconds remaining. Luongo has not won since Feb. 25 and is 0-2-3 in his last five starts. He's a month from his 40th birthday and has the worst individual stats of his long career. We love Bobby Lou, but we cannot recommend him at this point in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories