Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Blues

Luongo allowed four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.

Luongo has yielded four goals in three straight games, recording a loss in each matchup. The 39-year-old has now dropped to a .901 save percentage and sports a 5-6-1 record. Luongo's not in danger of losing his job, but he'll need to turn his play around if he wants to hoist the Panthers from the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

