Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Sabres
Luongo allowed four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.
Luongo stood little chance on three of Buffalo's four goals, but the veteran goaltender surely would want Tage Thompson's weak five-hole marker back. After suffering consecutive defeats, the 39-year-old's record has fallen to 8-8-1 with a 3.24 GAA and .896 save percentage. It remains to be seen whether Luongo will get the start Saturday at home against the Blue Jackets, a team he's already lost to this season. He allowed six goals on 36 shots in the previous defeat.
