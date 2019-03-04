Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Senators

Luongo stopped 30 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

The veteran netminder is stuck in a rut, losing three straight outings and allowing at least three goals in four straight. Luongo is having the worst statistical campaign of his career, but the 39-year-old still has three seasons left on the 12-year deal he signed with the Canucks back in 2010, potentially putting the Panthers in a tough spot if they decide it's time to move on.