Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Senators
Luongo stopped 30 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.
The veteran netminder is stuck in a rut, losing three straight outings and allowing at least three goals in four straight. Luongo is having the worst statistical campaign of his career, but the 39-year-old still has three seasons left on the 12-year deal he signed with the Canucks back in 2010, potentially putting the Panthers in a tough spot if they decide it's time to move on.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tarnished by Knights•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Taking on Vegas for first time•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Suffers shootout loss in relief•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defeats Avs in overtime•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes against Avs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...