Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falters in Monday's loss

Luongo stopped 20 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Matt Duchene beat Luongo from the left circle less than a minute into the first period and the veteran netminder never seemed to regain his focus, losing just his second game in his last nine decisions. The Panthers are still on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, albeit with a couple games in hand over the teams they're chasing, but Luongo will need to shake this one off quickly if they're going to close the gap.