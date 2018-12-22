Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gearing up for matinee
Luongo will make a road start versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
It's been tough sledding for Luongo in December, as the 39-year-old netminder has gone 3-3-1 with a 3.21 GAA and .897 percentage over seven games. However, it's worth noting that counterpart Jonathan Bernier has posted similar numbers on the season, and the Red Wings are ranked sixth and only three points ahead of the Panthers within the shared Atlantic Division. The matchup simply could be much worse for Bobby Lou.
