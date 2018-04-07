Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gearing up for Saturday's start

Luongo is preparing to face the Sabres at home Saturday, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.

Luongo, who defeated the Bruins in his 1,000th career contest Thursday, was first off the ice at morning skate, which is the strong indication that he'll be put to work against Buffalo. These Swords are quite dull based on its league-worst 25-44-12 record, but it's worth noting that they do have University of Minnesota product Casey Mittelstadt (2017's eighth overall draft pick) closing out the season at the highest level.