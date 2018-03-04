Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gearing up for Sunday start
Luongo will tend twine Sunday against the Flyers, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Since returning from his lower-body malady, Luongo hasn't missed a beat, posting a 5-1-0 record with a .927 save percentage and allowing two or less goals in four of those outings. The Flyers have averaged 3.42 goals per game over the last seven, but their power play slumped to 14.3 percent in that span. On the other hand, the Panthers have provided plenty of offensive support lately, scoring at least three goals in each of their last five contests. Luongo should be a solid start in most settings, especially against a Philly squad that will be on the second half of back-to-back games.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 29 to beat Devils•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for cage work Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Holds off Leafs for OT win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal against Toronto•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Edges Penguins in wild one•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Draws third straight start Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...