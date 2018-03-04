Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gearing up for Sunday start

Luongo will tend twine Sunday against the Flyers, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Since returning from his lower-body malady, Luongo hasn't missed a beat, posting a 5-1-0 record with a .927 save percentage and allowing two or less goals in four of those outings. The Flyers have averaged 3.42 goals per game over the last seven, but their power play slumped to 14.3 percent in that span. On the other hand, the Panthers have provided plenty of offensive support lately, scoring at least three goals in each of their last five contests. Luongo should be a solid start in most settings, especially against a Philly squad that will be on the second half of back-to-back games.