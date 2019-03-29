Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets kitties back in win column

Luongo made 28 saves in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

He managed to pull to 16-16-4 with the win. Bobby Lou is a potential Hall of Fame goalie, but at 39, his best is well behind him. He did get the kitties in the win column though and that's something that hadn't happened in their three previous games.

