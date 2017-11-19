Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets nod versus Anaheim
Luongo will guard the cage against Anaheim on Sunday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
The veteran is currently riding a three game win streak, posting an impressive 1.30 GAA and .961 save percentage during that stretch. However Luongo only sports a career .903 save percentage against Anaheim -- his lowest mark against any NHL team -- so he'll need another strong effort to counteract his track record.
