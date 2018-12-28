Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod against Habs

Luongo will be between the pipes for Friday's home matchup with Montreal, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo initially struggled in his return from injury, but the veteran netminder is now 3-1-0 in his last four outings. Additionally, the Montreal native is 17-14-7 with a .926 save percentage in 39 games versus his hometown club and will square off with backup Antti Niemi.