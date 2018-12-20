Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod against Leafs
Luongo will be between the pipes for Thursday's clash with Toronto, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Luongo is coming off back-to-back victories and will look to make it three in a row against the Maple Leafs. In his previous matchup with Toronto, the veteran netminder allowed three goals on 32 shots for a .906 save percentage and victory. Stopping the league's second best offense (3.65 goals per game) again won't be an easy task for Luongo.
