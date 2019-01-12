Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Friday
Luongo will start in the road net Friday versus the Flames, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo is seeking his first win since Dec. 22, as he's allowed a combined 15 goals in his last four starts. The veteran netminder will have his work cut out for him in this outing, as the Flames have won five of the last six and averaged 4.8 goals per game in that span. It's a short slate of games, but Luongo is a risky play in daily leagues until he can return to his normal standard of hockey.
