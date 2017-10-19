Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Friday
Luongo will defend the cage versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Coach Bob Boughner has been utilizing a goalie split to start the season and will turn to Luongo in the first game of a back-to-back. Last time the Panthers matchup with the Penguins, James Reimer got beat four time in the loss, which is likely why Luongo is getting the Friday matchup -- with Reimer probably getting the start Saturday against Washington.
