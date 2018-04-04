Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Thursday
Luongo will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo faced a barrage of pucks in his previous outing, a 45-save win over Nashville. With the victory, the netminder kept his team in the hunt for a wild card spot. A tough matchup with Boston won't help the Panthers chances, against whom the Montreal native is a lifetime 15-16-5 with a .925 save percentage.
