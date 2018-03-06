Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Luongo will tend the twine against the Lightning on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo has just one loss in his seven contests since returning from a lower-body issue, including his current five-game winning streak. A matchup with the league's most potent offense (3.56 goals per game) is certainly cause for concern in regard to the netminder continuing to roll. The Panthers are tied with the Predators for hottest team in the NHL right now, as both clubs have gone 8-2-0 in their last 10 outings.
