Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Luongo will be between the pipes for Tuesday's clash with Dallas, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.

Luongo allowed just two goals on 72 shots in his previous two outing, both solid outings despite earning only one victory. The 38-year-old figures to be the true starting netminder moving forward, although backup James Reimer should still make the occasional appearance between the pipes. Unfortunately for the Quebec native, his teammates are giving up a league high 36.3 shots per game, so don't be surprised to see him facing a lot of rubber on a nightly basis.