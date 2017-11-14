Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Luongo will be between the pipes for Tuesday's clash with Dallas, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.
Luongo allowed just two goals on 72 shots in his previous two outing, both solid outings despite earning only one victory. The 38-year-old figures to be the true starting netminder moving forward, although backup James Reimer should still make the occasional appearance between the pipes. Unfortunately for the Quebec native, his teammates are giving up a league high 36.3 shots per game, so don't be surprised to see him facing a lot of rubber on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Not resting on laurels after milestone win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will be deployed again Friday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 45 shots in loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets the nod Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Thirty-nine saves in OT loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will start Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...