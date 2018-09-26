Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod

Luongo will get the start in goal for Thursday's preseason road match against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo was sharp in his preseason debut last Wednesday against Montreal, turning aside 20 of 21 shots. He'll use Thursday's contest as another tune-up opportunity ahead of Florida's Oct. 6 season opener in Tampa Bay.

