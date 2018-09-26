Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod
Luongo will get the start in goal for Thursday's preseason road match against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo was sharp in his preseason debut last Wednesday against Montreal, turning aside 20 of 21 shots. He'll use Thursday's contest as another tune-up opportunity ahead of Florida's Oct. 6 season opener in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes 20 saves•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Targeted for 50 games•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Announced as finalist for Masterton Trophy•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will be back next season•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes eight saves in relief•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...