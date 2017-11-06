Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets the nod Tuesday

Luongo will be the road starter against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Luongo didn't look good in his first start back from injury, as he allowed five goals on 44 shots. Overall, the 38-year-old has struggled in posting a 3.83 GAA and a .901 save percentage this year.

