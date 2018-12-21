Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets the yank
Luongo made 17 saves before being replaced by James Reimer after the Maple Leafs' fifth goal Thursday night.
The Leafs were buzzing and Bobby Lou really didn't have much of a chance. He'd beaten the Buds just five days before, but the blue and white came armed for revenge. Luongo will bounce back, but this looks like its going to be a very long season.
