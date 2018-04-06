Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets win in 1000th career game Thursday
Luongo stopped 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
He stood tall in his 1000th career NHL game, becoming only the third goaltender in history (after Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy) to reach that mark. The Panthers are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but they'll need to win both their remaining games and get some help to squeak into a wild-card spot. As a result, Luongo could get the nod in both games this weekend if Florida still has a shot at the postseason Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Parries 45 pucks to top Preds•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 27 in winning fashion•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Perfect in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...