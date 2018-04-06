Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets win in 1000th career game Thursday

Luongo stopped 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

He stood tall in his 1000th career NHL game, becoming only the third goaltender in history (after Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy) to reach that mark. The Panthers are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but they'll need to win both their remaining games and get some help to squeak into a wild-card spot. As a result, Luongo could get the nod in both games this weekend if Florida still has a shot at the postseason Sunday.