Play

Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gives up four markers in defeat

Luongo stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced on Friday in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Four goals isn't terrible against the Lightning's strong offense, but it won't assuage any concerns about Luongo's age. He can still be serviceable on a fantasy roster, but he's more of a spot starter in most leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories