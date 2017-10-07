Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gives up four markers in defeat
Luongo stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced on Friday in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning.
Four goals isn't terrible against the Lightning's strong offense, but it won't assuage any concerns about Luongo's age. He can still be serviceable on a fantasy roster, but he's more of a spot starter in most leagues.
