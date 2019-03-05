Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Guarding cage in Pittsburgh

Luongo will start in goal Tuesday against host Pittsburgh, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

One of Bobby Lou's best starts of 2019 took place against this Penguins team on Feb. 7, with the ageless wonder setting aside 29 of 31 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win at BB&T Center. Florida's top netminder will surpass the 35-game mark that he recorded last season, but his overall peripherals (3.14 GAA, .897 save percentage) in 2018-19 easily stand as the worst ratios of his illustrious career.