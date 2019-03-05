Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Guarding cage in Pittsburgh
Luongo will start in goal Tuesday against host Pittsburgh, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
One of Bobby Lou's best starts of 2019 took place against this Penguins team on Feb. 7, with the ageless wonder setting aside 29 of 31 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win at BB&T Center. Florida's top netminder will surpass the 35-game mark that he recorded last season, but his overall peripherals (3.14 GAA, .897 save percentage) in 2018-19 easily stand as the worst ratios of his illustrious career.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Senators•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tarnished by Knights•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Taking on Vegas for first time•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Suffers shootout loss in relief•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defeats Avs in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...