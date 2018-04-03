Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Guarding goal Tuesday
Luongo will defend the home net Tuesday against the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Luongo stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced Monday and will retake his place between the pipes Tuesday as the Panthers attempt to hang on in the race for the final few playoff spots. A tough task awaits in the form of a Predators club averaging 3.03 goals per game on the road this season, but the opposition also has less to play for with a playoff berth and the top seed in the West essentially locked up.
