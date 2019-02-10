Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Hangs on in road win

Luongo turned aside 26 of 30 shots faced during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.

Luongo picks up his third win over the last four starts despite a shaky performance in DC. The 39-year-old netminder sports a 3.03 GAA and .897 save percentage behind a 12-12-2 record and remains a risky fantasy play in spite of the recent improvements to his win total.