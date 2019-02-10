Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Hangs on in road win
Luongo turned aside 26 of 30 shots faced during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.
Luongo picks up his third win over the last four starts despite a shaky performance in DC. The 39-year-old netminder sports a 3.03 GAA and .897 save percentage behind a 12-12-2 record and remains a risky fantasy play in spite of the recent improvements to his win total.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...