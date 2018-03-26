Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Health restored
Luongo (upper body) is apparently "back to good health," Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
The Panthers sending Harri Sateri back to AHL Springfield on Monday clearly indicates that Luongo's injury -- which kept him out against the Coyotes on Saturday -- wasn't all that serious. However, it remains to be seen whether Luongo or James Reimer will get the nod against the Islanders in Brooklyn on Monday evening.
