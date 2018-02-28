Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Holds off Leafs for OT win

Luongo saved 37 of 39 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.

The veteran has now won four of five games since returning from a lower-body injury, and he's allowed two goals or fewer in three of those outings. Luongo's .927 save percentage for the campaign stands out as a high-end mark, and the Panthers have now won 10 of their past 13 contests. He could be in store for a strong finish to the fantasy season.