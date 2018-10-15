Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Honored for playing 1000 regular season games Saturday

Luongo was honored before Saturday's game against the Canucks for being only the third goalie in NHL history to play 1000 regular season games.

While Luongo is still out with a knee injury for a few weeks, he was on the ice before Saturday's game when the Panthers celebrated his remarkable achievement. Both of his most notable teams were on hand to celebrate the honor as the Panthers chose to recognize his achievement when the Canucks visited South Florida. Luongo was presented with a variety of gifts, including a golden goalie stick, in the pre-game ceremony. Only Martin Brodeur (1266) and Patrick Roy (1209) have played in more regular season games than the 39-year-old netminder for the Panthers.