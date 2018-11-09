Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In a groove already
Luongo made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday night.
Bobby Lou hasn't skipped a beat after missing a month to injury. He now is 2-0 with a 1.18 GAA and .959 save percentage. Get Luongo back in your blue paint. He may be 39, but he's still a star.
