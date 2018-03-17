Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In crease Saturday

Luongo will start in the home goal Saturday gains the Oilers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo has played relatively well since returning from his lower-body injury Feb. 17 against the Flames, owning an 8-2-1 record in 11 starts since then and allowing three or fewer goals in eight of those outings. He surrendered five to the Senators in his last start, prompting coach Bob Boughner to give him a night off Thursday. He returns to the cage Saturday to take on an Oilers team notching just 2.29 goals per game in March.