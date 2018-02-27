Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal against Toronto
Luongo will be pitted against the Maple Leafs at home Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers will be playing their first game since Saturday, whereas the Maple Leafs -- who are without injured forward sensation Auston Matthews (shoulder) -- suffered a tough shootout road loss to the Lightning on Monday evening. Luongo steps into this next contest having recorded three wins in four appearances following his return from a lower-body injury. The Buds aren't all that great in terms of controlling the puck based on a 49.12 Corsi For percentage, though they've still averaged the sixth-most goals per game (3.23) and Luongo could end up with a glove full of pucks even with Matthews expected to sit out once again.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Edges Penguins in wild one•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Draws third straight start Saturday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Backstops Cats to emotional home-ice win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tabbed for Thursday's start•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns away 30 in 2-1 loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...