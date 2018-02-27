Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal against Toronto

Luongo will be pitted against the Maple Leafs at home Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers will be playing their first game since Saturday, whereas the Maple Leafs -- who are without injured forward sensation Auston Matthews (shoulder) -- suffered a tough shootout road loss to the Lightning on Monday evening. Luongo steps into this next contest having recorded three wins in four appearances following his return from a lower-body injury. The Buds aren't all that great in terms of controlling the puck based on a 49.12 Corsi For percentage, though they've still averaged the sixth-most goals per game (3.23) and Luongo could end up with a glove full of pucks even with Matthews expected to sit out once again.