Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal for Opening Night

Luongo will get the starting nod for Friday's clash with the Lightning, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Luongo remains the No. 1 between the pipes for Florida, but at 38 years of age, could be facing a 50-50 split with backup James Reimer this season. The Montreal native was limited to just 40 appearances in 2016-17 and posted a 17-15-6 record -- a far cry from his days in Vancouver when he was a near lock for 30-plus wins every year. The veteran goalie will be tested by a Tampa squad that will get an offensive boost by the return of Steven Stamkos.