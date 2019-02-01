Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Friday

Luongo will start in the crease at home against the Predators on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo comes into Friday riding a two-game winning streak after dropping the previous five. In the wins, the Montreal native made 47 saves on 50 shots while posting a 1.50 GAA and .940 save percentage. Luongo will face a Predators team that's also on a two-game win streak, scoring a plus-26 goal differential for the season and coming off nine days of rest.