Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Monday

Luongo will get the starting nod at home versus the Sharks on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo bounced back from a six-game losing streak with a 20-save victory over the Maple Leafs on Friday. The veteran netminder will get the Panthers' final game before the All-Star break versus a San Jose squad that is averaging 3.56 goals (third highest in the league). Coming out of the team's bye week, the Montreal native could see a few more starts go James Reimer's way in order to keep Luongo fresh for a postseason run.