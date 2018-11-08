Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Thursday

Luongo will get the starting nod at home against the Oilers on Thursday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Luongo gave up just two goals on 34 shots in his return to action in Finland on Nov. 2 and will be back between the pipes following the overseas trip. The veteran netminder has only appeared in two games so far and will look to get his 2018-19 campaign back on track with his injury behind him.