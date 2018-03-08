Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Thursday
Luongo will get the starting nod against the Canadiens on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Luongo has been phenomenal since his return from a lower-body condition Feb. 17, as he posted a 6-1-1 record with a .925 save percentage over eight appearances. The lone blemish on the 38-year-old's recent run was Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, in which he allowed five goals on 33 shots; however, the netminder was still able to secure his team one point for the overtime defeat.
