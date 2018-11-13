Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Tuesday

Luongo will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road clash with the Flyers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Luongo will be looking for make it four consecutive wins against a Philadelphia squad that is registering 30.4 shots and 3.29 goals per game this season. In his career, the veteran netminder is 10-11-3 versus the Flyers with a .921 save percentage. Luongo needs just 10 more victories to tie Ed Belfour for third all-time in wins.